Auction held on the Roses' property today closes a chapter on local farming history

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 21 2022 - 1:47pm, first published 1:30pm
The farm has an established garden and orchards surrounding the home and has been set up to run about 40 cattle and calves. Pictures from Elders Rural Estate.

A local buyer has paid $1.5 million at an on-site auction today for the Roses' property near Beechworth to close a chapter in the farming history of the Murmungee district.

