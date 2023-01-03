Although prices won't hit the record highs of the previous two years, western district livestock agents are still confident the upcoming week of weaner sales in Hamilton will achieve a solid result for vendors.
Widely regarded as the benchmark for calf quality and prices, about 13,500 head of calves will be sold across the five market days, kicking off on Monday, January 9, with numbers very similar to last season, according to Hamilton & District Stock Agents Association president Bernie Grant, LMB Livestock.
Despite the unseasonably-wet spring, Mr Grant expected the weights of the calves to also be very similar to previous years, although perhaps "a shade lighter".
"A lot of the southern calves wintered well, it wasn't wet down there until October and November so I think our weights will still be pretty good," he said.
"I anticipate the top lines of weaner steers to weigh about 380-400 kilograms, with the majority of calves averaging between 340-350kg, while the heifers should average 300kg.
"The quality of the calves will be exceptional.
"Producers are investing more and more in their genetics and as a result, the cattle in the district are just getting better."
READ MORE:
Mr Grant described the price outlook as interesting.
"It is changing weekly, but if you look at where the markets are at the moment, steers are probably averaging about $1600-$1800 a head," he said.
"I think the top lines of Angus heifers that people are buying to join will sell extremely well, we could see some of the heifers for breeding make similar prices to the tops of the black steers.
"The better end of both the Angus and Hereford drafts of heifers will be heading into breeding programs, while the lighter end of calves will be bought by backgrounders and restockers."
With northern buyers generally underpinning the sales, Mr Grant said it was difficult to know how much support would be received from NSW, depending on how wet it still was in many areas.
"There will still be plenty of support from Gippsland, south-east SA and many parts of the state," he said.
"I think there will also be more local activity this year, just with the way the season is and the prices."
Independent agents will start the sales on January 9, with more than 4000 Angus steers on offer, while Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions have combined to offer their Angus steers on Tuesday, January 10.
Also joining Tuesday's sale in Hamilton is Warrnambool livestock agency J&J Kelly.
Scheduled for Wednesday, January 11, is the independent agents yarding of Hereford steers and mixed-sex Euro weaners.
On Thursday, January 12, Elders, Nutrien and J&J Kelly will offer their heifers (all breeds), and then to wrap up the week of selling, the independent agents will offer about 2500 British-bred heifers on Friday, January 13.
All the sales start at 12pm and are interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.