Hamilton heifer demand could underpin western district beef sales

By Kylie Nicholls
January 3 2023 - 12:00pm
A look ahead to the series of sales set to be held in Hamilton in January.

Although prices won't hit the record highs of the previous two years, western district livestock agents are still confident the upcoming week of weaner sales in Hamilton will achieve a solid result for vendors.

