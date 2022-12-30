Stock & Land
Casterton beef weaner sales to feature more than 6000 calves

By Kylie Nicholls
December 31 2022 - 7:00am
More than 6000 calves will be sold at Casterton across multiple sales in January.

Despite a very wet spring, there will still be plenty of weight and quality in the calves being prepared for next month's weaner sales at Casterton, according to local Nutrien agent Rick Smith.

