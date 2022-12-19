Stock & Land
Home/News

Energy overhaul to impact landholders

By Tom Marland, Principal Marland Law
December 20 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landholders are faced with having their farms littered with solar panels or rotating blades as we transition to renewable energy, according to lawyer Tom Marland.

COMMENT

One hundred years from now, historians will look back at the world's transition to renewable energy and call it either "the great green transition" or the "great green catastrophe".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.