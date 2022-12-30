Stock & Land
Mortlake to host Claremont weaners bred by Graeme and Liz Glasgow

By Kylie Nicholls
December 30 2022 - 12:00pm
Despite the wet, cold spring, Graeme and Liz Glasgow, Claremont, Woolsthorpe, are pleased with how this year's drop of calves are looking. They will offer about 110 steers and heifers at the Mortlake weaner sale in January. Picture by Kylie Nicholls.

Making a shift to selling in the weaner market has provided the perfect opportunity to showcase their stud's genetics, according to Claremont Angus breeders, Graeme and Liz Glasgow, Woolsthorpe.

