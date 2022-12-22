Stock & Land
Victorian weaner cattle sales set to face market correction

By Bryce Eishold
Updated December 23 2022 - 6:55pm, first published 7:00am
More than 40,000 weaner cattle are expected to be sold across Victoria in January.

Beef prices could decline by up to 20 per cent year-on-year in January as more than 40,000 cattle will go under the hammer during Victoria's weaner cattle sales series.

