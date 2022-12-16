Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner heifers sell well at Euroa's Feature Annual Angus Female and Special store sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
December 16 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Miller, Elders Euroa stock agent Joe Allen, Amanda Fredericks, Fredlim, Gowangardie, with Hannah, Ron and Marie Miller. The Millers, Gowangardie, bought the 22 Fredlim Angus heifers, 314kg, for $2110 or 672c/kg.

A distinct trend of rising interest in heifers and lighter cattle continued at the Euroa Feature Annual Angus Female and Special store sale held this past Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.