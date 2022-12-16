A distinct trend of rising interest in heifers and lighter cattle continued at the Euroa Feature Annual Angus Female and Special store sale held this past Wednesday.
Agents yarded about 1700 cattle, which was marginally back from last year's equivalent sale.
Elders Euroa agent Joe Allen said agents were "surprised" by weaner prices at the December store sale.
"Once we got into weaners at the sale, especially the top end of the heifer weaner, they really surprised everyone with their sales," Mr Allen said.
"They really sold well, and there's a lot of competition for heifers in excess of 340 kilograms, and a lot of competition for those heifers from those who want them to go back to the paddock and get joined."
He said many of those heifers were pretty "relative" to the market, after many buyers capitalised on a strong market throughout the winter
Outside of those heifers, Mr Allen said the sale throughout was pretty satisfactory all around, and strong local support kept prices firm.
"It was a pretty positive day and pregnancy-tested heifers come and support this sale every year," he said.
"They were met with good support and made up to $3500 a head which, in the current markets, are about where it should be.
"It is less than last year but it's all things considered, it's pretty pleasing."
Many yearling types of cattle sold well, even though they did have a bit more weight on them.
Strong local support in the gallery kept many of the cattle sold in the region, especially the top-priced heifer weaners.
"Those local producers really wanted to take advantage of those heifer weaners, and I think that bouyed the sale well," he said.
"Many were able to easily buy them for $2100 - $2200.
"Eastern and central Victorian competition made up the most of the non-local support in the gallery too."
Some pens also headed to NSW, while commission buyers Graham Ward and Andrew Lowe attended.
One of the feature sales was a pen of 22 Angus heifers sold by Fredlim Heifers, 314kg, for $2110 or 672c/kg.
