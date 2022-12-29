Stock & Land
Angus breeders the Jarrad family prepare to sell cattle at Casterton

By Kylie Nicholls
December 29 2022 - 3:00pm
Hamish, Karyn and Chris Jarrad, with dog Roxy, Forest View, Sandford, will offer about 170 Angus steers and heifers in next month's weaner sales at Casterton.

Producing quality, fast-growing Angus weaners is the focus for the Jarrad family, whose calves are in strong demand at the annual sales in Casterton.

