Rail advocate to help boost Australian manufacturing

The federal government will appoint an advocate to help deliver the National Rail Manufacturing Plan, which will help grow local manufacturing of safe, fast and sustainable rail.
Manufacturing assistant minister Tim Ayres said the Rail Supplier Advocate and the Office of National Rail Industry Coordination (ONRIC) will advise the government on the Australian rail industry and the most effective strategies to back Australian manufacturing.
"Australia's railways have been a core part of our national story since Federation, and they employ more than 50,000 people today," he said.
"High quality Australian rail manufacturing should be part of our vision to reduce emissions, secure supply chains and put Australian research and innovation to work.
"The Rail Supplier Advocate will be an important part of the National Rail Manufacturing Plan - our fresh vision for a renaissance of rail manufacturing.
"The plan will support skilled manufacturing jobs and support more trains being built here in Australia."
He said the successful candidate would advocate on behalf of the rail industry to governments, ensuring local suppliers would be considered for transport projects.
"The Advocate will support small to medium sized enterprises and manufacturers to seize export opportunities, market their products to government and champion sectoral initiatives to improve competitiveness," he said.
Mr Ayres said the recruitment process will commence in the coming days.
"I want the very best person for this role to back the rail industry and help it grow," he said
