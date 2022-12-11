Stock & Land
Rail network upgrade to improve manufacturing in Australia

December 11 2022 - 11:00am
Rail advocate to help boost Australian manufacturing

The federal government will appoint an advocate to help deliver the National Rail Manufacturing Plan, which will help grow local manufacturing of safe, fast and sustainable rail.

