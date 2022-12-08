Stock & Land
Elite genetics on offer at Crozier Charolais sale

December 8 2022 - 6:00pm
Crozier Charolais will offer three sons of elite French Charolais bull, Castor, at their bull sale in February 2023. Picture supplied.

Crozier Charolais will hold its 15th annual on-property bull sale on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

