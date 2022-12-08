Elite genetics on offer at Crozier Charolais sale

Crozier Charolais will hold its 15th annual on-property bull sale on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Based at Morgiana in the state's south-west, stud principals Allan and Jane Crozier will offer a quality selection of rising two-year-old bulls, mainly polled.
The Crozier family have been breeding Charolais cattle for more than 50 years, with a focus on structural soundness, temperament and longevity.
All the cattle have been bred by artificial insemination since the stud's inception and are fully Breedplan recorded.
Mr Crozier said a feature of this year's sale was the three bulls on offer by elite French Charolais bull, Castor, who is regarded as one of the best stand-out Charolais bulls of recent times.
"As we were only able to secure 54 doses of Castor, his use was limited to our elite stud cows," Mr Crozier said.
"This breeding program has paid off as all three bulls in this year's sale are outstanding and would be suitable for stud or commercial use."
The autumn sale will also include the first sons of Maverick, an easy-calving bull with very good growth EBVs as well as milk, and positive rib and rump fat.
"We will also offer several sons of Palgrove How Awesome," Mr Crozier said.
"All are polled with above average for all growth figures including So Awesome S2 who is well above breed average for all growth figures while being well below breed average for birth weight."
The sale bulls will be available for inspection during Stock & Land Beef Week 2023 on Friday, February 3.
Morgiana House Charolais have been sold to five Australian states as well as exported to China.
All the sale bulls are vaccinated with Pestiguard, Ultra Vax 7 in 1 plus Leptospirosis, Vibriosis and Pilliguard vaccine to protect against pinkeye.
The Crozier family look forward to welcoming visitors during Beef Week and on sale day.
