Rain has 'shaved' margins for many Mallee and Wimmera crop producers

By Andrew Miller, Philippe Perez and Gregor Heard
December 8 2022 - 6:00am
Will Martin, Brim, was busy harvesting canola at his grandparents' block the family sharefarms at Areegra, east of Warracknabeal. Picture by Gregor Heard.

THE NEAR-perfect season through Western Australia and parts of South Australia is dragging Australia to its biggest year of wheat and canola production on record and its second-biggest year for winter crop production overall.

