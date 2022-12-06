Stock & Land
Pastoralists finding their voices

By Josie Angus, Queensland Beef Producer
Updated December 6 2022 - 8:50pm, first published 8:00pm
Josie Angus reminds pastoralists that in the late 1990s the then Prime Minister John Howard guaranteed they'd not only enjoy the right to carry on their pastoral business on land they had bought, but also be able to diversify into all aspects of primary production. Picture supplied

COMMENT

As the left explodes around the decision of The Nationals to publicly declare that they will vote "No" to the proposed constitutional change, the Voice for Indigenous Australians, I'd like to take your mind back to 1997.

