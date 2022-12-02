Stock & Land
Woolworths accolade for Cobram Estate regen farming, recycling efforts

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
December 3 2022 - 9:00am
Cobram Estate Olives wins Woolies supplier sustainability gong

Supermarket group, Woolworths, has applauded the farm sustainability work of Victoria's Cobram Estate Olives, which has slashed water consumption and fertiliser use in its olive production and processing systems.

