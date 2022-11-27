Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Leongatha feedlot-weight and light steer prices ease at weekly sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated November 28 2022 - 10:45am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prices across all grades of cattle eased at Leongatha's weekly store cattle as wet weather continues to restrict buyers across eastern Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.