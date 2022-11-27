Prices across all grades of cattle eased at Leongatha's weekly store cattle as wet weather continues to restrict buyers across eastern Australia.
Agents yarded about 3000 cattle for the fortnightly store market where older and heavier cattle, and lighter cattle were marginally cheaper across the board.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock manager Brian McCormack said wet weather was causing havoc for some graziers in Victoria and NSW.
"The older and bigger cattle reflected the fat market and what the abattoirs are doing at the moment, so we saw a decline in competition for them," he said.
"The light cattle eased because of a drop in northern competition, however, local buyers were strong."
One buyer, Ian Baillie, from Tyers, was forced to sell about 50 grown cattle because of the wet conditions in central Victoria and another flood of the Latrobe River.
"He only sold them because he was flooded out once again," Mr McCormack said.
"Another feature was 101 heifers from Nalajule Nominees, 13-15 months, which were bought mainly for breeding purposes and sold to a top price of $2660 a head.
"That's phenomenal money for unjoined heifers... the entire draft averaged $2340."
Nalajule Nominees sold 30 Angus heifers, 13-15 months, 413kg, for $2660 or 644c/kg, 27 heifers, 397kg, for $2460 or 620c/kg, 21 heifers, 374kgt, for $2220 or 594c/kg, and 20 heifers, 350kg, for $1920 or 550c/kg.
Elders Leongatha and Korumburra livestock manager Rohan McRae said prices were generally cheaper compared to the two most recent sales at the Victorian Livestock Exchange in South Gippsland.
"Steers are cheaper across the board when you look at us, Yea, Mortlake and Ballarat and I guess that's because feedlots are not as competitive as they were previously," he said.
"We're on a path somewhere, I'm just not sure where it is."
EA Baillie sold 17 Angus steers, 24 months, 704kg, for $3140 or 446c/kg, 18 steers, 616kg, for $2860 or 464c/kg, and 17 steers, 650kg, for $2820 or 433c/kg.
A Walker sold eight Angus steers, 18 months, 650kg, for $2820 or 433c/kg, as well as 11 Angus heifers, 16 months, 446kg, for $2180 or 488c/kg, and 21 heifers, 394kg, for $2060 or 522c/kg.
R McLeish sold 12 Angus steers, 650kg, for $2800 or 430c/kg, and 13 steers, 617kg, for $2690 or 435c/kg.
S & S Seimens sold eight Angus and Black Baldy steers, 618kg, for $2980 or 467c/kg.
Peter Hislop, Ruby, sold 12 Angus and Angus/Friesian-cross steers, 622kg, for $2760 or 443c/kg, 14 steers, 630kg, for $2760 or 438c/kg, and 10 steers, 621kg, for $2740 441c/kg.
Jackson Pastoral sold 22 Angus steers, 18 months, 510kg, for $2680 or 525c/kg, 22 steers, 512kg, for $2610 or 509c/kg, 22 steers, 484kg, for $2610 or 539c/kg, and 18 steers, 507kg, for $2610 or 514c/kg.
P Berryman sold 12 steers, 20 months, 532kg, for $2600 or 488c/kg.
M Dean sold 12 Angus steers, 460kg, for $2580 or 560c/kg, and seven Angus heifers, 371kg, for $1860 or 501c/kg.
Latrobe Park sold 21 Angus steers, 12-13 months, 429kg, for $2460 or 573c/kg, and 22 steers, 396kg, for $2400 or 606c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 17 heifers, 12-13 months, 386kg, for $2250 or 583c/kg, 26 heifers, 358kg, for $2100 or 587c/kg, 22 heifers, 344kg, for $1990 or 579c/kg and 16 heifers, 339kg, for $1950 or 582c/kg.
N Hansford sold 12 Hereford steers, 12 months, 428kg, for $2440 or 570c/kg.
M Rice sold 16 Hereford steers, 12 months, 425kg, for $2380 or 560c/kg.
Crock Field Pastoral sold 18 Angus steers, 406kg, for $2180 or 536c/kg.
D Somerville sold 10 Hereford steers, 376kg, for $1980 or 526c/kg, and nine steers, 298kg, for $1880 or 630c/kg.
The same vendor also sold six Hereford heifers, 357kg, for $1790 or 501c/kg, and 11 heifers, 268kg, for $1500 or 559c/kg.
G Anthony sold 24 Hereford steers, 12 months, 368kg, for $2400 or 652c/kg, and 24 steers, 352kg, for $2200 or 625c/kg.
P & A Chisholm sold 20 steers, 12 months, 395kg, for $2400 or 607c/kg.
GD & HR Foat sold 16 Angus steers, 10 months, 276kg, for $1840 or 666c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
