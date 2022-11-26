More than $2.5 million is the starting selling price for a productive dairy farm in the Kerang area.
The young owners of this large Tragowel farm in Victoria on the Murray Valley Highway (442 hectares,1092 acres) have offered up the fruits of their hard work in a price range from $2.5 million to $2.8 million.
The irrigation entitlement is excluded from the property sale but the dairy herd, plant and equipment will be offered to the successful purchasers at market value.
Anthony Stevens from Ray White Rural said the property, 12.5km east of Kerang, can accommodate 300-450 milking cows with a 25 per side swing-over Herringbone dairy.
That dairy has a collecting yard and feed pad with high yield grazing and fodder crops such as annual grasses and clover, forage sorghum, lucerne and maize.
The property is laid out to 263ha of flood irrigation and dryland cropping is across 81ha, which combined, produce hay, silage and grazing, with the remaining area being utilised for infrastructure, young stock and turn out blocks.
The property is currently running a 300 head milking herd with 100 head of young stock, 80 head of mixed beef cattle, 180 merino ewes with crossbred lambs and 550 store lambs.
Mr Stevens said rural properties of this calibre rarely present themselves in the current market.
The property boasts significant improvements such as a strong fertiliser history on the pastures and irrigation accessed via four automated mag flow outlets from the Goulburn Murray Water channel system, which runs through the farm.
A 30 tonne grain silo with roller mill is another upgrade along with a cattle crush and yards attached to milking yard which have B-double access.
It also has three-phase power, a 25kw solar system and mains electric fence unit.
A large four-bay shed is fully enclosed with a double garage, transportable office/sleepout as well as two diesel re-use pumps.
There is a three-bedroom weatherboard home on the farm.
Water to the house is supplied by a 22,700 litre rainwater tank, toilets can be run off channel water.
"This high production property is being offered on a 'bare basis' with the successful purchaser being granted the first right of refusal to purchase livestock, plant and equipment," Mr Stevens said.
For more information contact Mr Stevens on 0459 924164.
