Stock & Land
Home/News

Rum inspired by Queensland cane farming sells out online in 24 hours

BM
By Brad Marsellos
November 26 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bundaberg's Rick Prosser uses local cane for his spirits and liqueurs, and they have proved popular. Picture: Brad Marsellos

Queensland cane fields and a passion for local farming history has inspired Master Distiller Rick Prosser to capture his region's essence in a bottle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.