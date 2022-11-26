Queensland cane fields and a passion for local farming history has inspired Master Distiller Rick Prosser to capture his region's essence in a bottle.
"I'm paying homage to the cane farming women and men."
"That's why I call it the 'Cane Farmer Series'.
"They (products) are inspired by and for agriculture in this region," Mr Prosser said of the Bundaberg region.
Featuring a farmer boldly standing in a field on the label, the most recent release from the "Rum City" distiller has proved a popular drop with consumers.
The "Cane Farmer's" four-year-aged spiced rum, sold out online in just 24 hours, with the remaining bottles only available in-person at his Bundaberg Kalki Moon Distillery.
Local sugar cane products have travelled less than 50 kilometres to be used in the distilling process of spirits and liquors made by Mr Prosser.
Celebrating local produce, culture and the region's farming history is a driving force for Mr Prosser, who has previously worked at Bundaberg Sugar and "tramped around on a loco" during the crush season.
"I really want people to look into Bundy's history," Mr Prosser said.
"A lot of people don't know about our farming history, and I really don't want it to be lost."
Mr Prosser started his business six years ago and has expanded rapidly after winning numerous awards for his gin products.
Despite the success of his gin, rum has always been a passion for Mr Prosser, but the slower and more complicated process of production means it takes longer to get to market.
Rum must by law be aged two years, and it can be difficult to flavour profile until the ageing process is underway.
Mr Prosser describes his products as being designed for "rum geeks" and "purists".
While there are about 1100 gins produced in Australia, rum is an emerging culture, with just a "handful" of rums being created by local distilling artisans.
Over the last six years Mr Prosser has been perfecting his pure single rum and hopes to launch the product early 2023.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
