NFF leads delegation to global climate conference

By Fiona Simson, National Farmers Federation President
November 8 2022 - 3:30pm
NFF president Fiona Simson will outline ag policies to COP27 this week saying it is possible to take action on climate, while meeting global demand for food and fibre.

The National Farmers Federation (NFF) and its agricultural delegation will be at the World Climate Conference (COP27) in Egypt this week with a major goal in mind - to share Australia's approach to the climate challenge with the world and inform policy makers that we can take action on climate, while meeting global demand for food and fibre.

