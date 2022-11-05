Local authorities have come together and made it their mission to find out what could be lurking in floodwaters across the state.
The Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES), the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and Natural Hazards Research Australia are actively working to better understand possible contamination issues that may be presented by Victoria's continuing flood emergency.
Since October 31, VICSES members have been collecting samples of floodwaters from impacted regions and waterways across Victoria, to further understand the level of risk to human health and the environment.
"The results of this study will be critical for emergency services and the EPA to inform community messaging and guidance for key impacted areas on the risks of floodwater contamination," VICSES Operations chief officer Tim Wiebusch said.
"At VICSES, safety drives our decisions and we continue to emphasise to never walk, drive, or play in flood waters.
"We see working together with EPA and NHRSC as part of this critical research being vital to understand the long term affects floodwater may have on our volunteers, other emergency management personnel and of course the community."
EPA have prioritised testing these samples for bacteria (E. coli, an indicator for faecal contamination) and a range of trace elements (such as metals and metalloids) and contaminants (organic chemicals such as pesticides, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and petroleum hydrocarbons).
Water samples will be collected once a week for the next three weeks with results made available as soon as possible, along with any necessary health advice.
"We treat all flood water as contaminated, and this testing will give us a greater understanding of what the statewide picture looks like," EPA chief environmental scientist Professor Mark Taylor said.
"Our testing of the Maribyrnong River flood waters showed a better result than was expected and hopefully that will be the same in our regions, but our advice remains the same, that you should avoid contact with flood waters where possible."
At this stage, sampling from 16 sites is being worked on with collection from the Snowy River, Goulburn River, Broken Creek, Campaspe River, Loddon River, Murray River, Little Murray River, Lake Nagambie and Lake Eppalock.
The partnership with Natural Hazards Research Australia will ensure the results are shared nationally with emergency services to help them educate communities about the many dangers floodwaters pose.
To protect your health, always assume all floodwater is contaminated.
Avoid contact with polluted water and sediment if possible, and visit the EPA website for more information on how you can stay safe.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
