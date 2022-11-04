Stock & Land
Home/Weather

Floodwaters are killing fish in the Murray River

By Farid Farid
November 4 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cod and crayfish are being rescued from polluted floodwaters along the Murray River. (Brendan McCarthy/AAP PHOTOS)

Conservationists are working to save unique fish at risk of dying as muddy waters filter into the Murray River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.