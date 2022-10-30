Historic bluestone homes are dotted about the Western District but are often out of most people's price range.
Here are three with land which may not be.
Bluestone was the building material of choice for the early settlers when they arrived to run sheep across the volcanic plains of western Victoria.
The fined-grained basalt is often associated with the extravagant mansions built across the west by the early wool barons.
Here are three still impressive bluestone homes being offered today by Charles Stewart and Co.
Penshurst, 30km south-east of Hamilton, is at the foot of an extinct volcano and recent renovations show what can be done to modernise a bluestone three-bedroom home built in the 1860's.
Penshurst's Stonefield (18 hectares, 45 acres) is the original homestead block carved from a 9000 acre property which provided soldier settlement blocks in the 1950's priced between $1.5m-1.65m.
Already under offer, so no price guide is available, is Coroona (194ha, 479 acres) at Branxholme, 30km to the south-west of Hamilton, which was built in the 1840's.
Also, at Woolsthorpe (near Warrnambool) 50km to the south is a larger bluestone home built in the 1880s with four-bedrooms and a three-bedroom cottage on 32ha (78 acres) with sale expectations of about $1.5m.
An extension has been added since it was built post-war, and it sits in picturesque gardens with large hedge facing the Warrnambool-Caramut Road.
The home has an open plan kitchen with craftsman built jarrah cabinetry, hardwood floors with a sit up breakfast bar and cathedral ceilings with lime washed pine.
It has stained glass windows, polished floor boards and exposed bluestone walls.
Four bedrooms are well sized with fire place features in two, bay window in the front room and expansive master bedroom with ensuite/family bathroom.
Adjacent is a three bedroom cottage, with open plan kitchen, living and dining area, one bathroom, with separate toilet and well sized laundry.
This has been a working farm so there is lots of shedding and sheep yards and shearing shed.
It has 150m of Spring Creek frontage, farm dam and bore at house in addition to substantial fresh water storage.
It is 28km north of Warrnambool.
Expressions of interest close on November 16.
For more information contact Nick Adamson on 0418 571589.
Stonefield
This bluestone homestead is hidden down a quiet country lane in Penshurst along a driveway lined with willows.
Agents said the homestead lends itself to either two separate accommodation areas or simply a home with three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms, kitchen, dining, study, and formal lounge.
The roof has been replaced along with an extensive amount of rewiring and plumbing.
Much of the floor has been replaced with either polished concrete (including under floor heating) or Baltic pine.
A newly built carport on ironbark posts blends with the bluestone and provides car to kitchen shelter.
The old stables have had water, power and solar installed along with a new concrete floor.
There are extensive gardens and shedding, great water security, eight acres of vines and an abundance of fruit trees all offering a high degree of self- sufficiency.
Expressions of interest close on November 24.
For more information contact Brendan Kelly on 0419 444549.
Coroona
Already under offer is Coroona in Branxholme, 30km to the south-west of Hamilton, whcih was built in the 1840's,
The homestead was extended in the 1870's and early 1900's and offers charm and character in secluded gardens.
With high ceilings and polished floorboards, Coroona has five-bedrooms, master with ensuite and dressing room.
The kitchen has been renovated kitchen, with separate formal sitting and dining rooms.
Farming improvements include a three-stand woolshed and undercover yards, machinery shed with workshop and cattle yards.
Again the property is being offered by Charles Stewart and Co. Contact Nick Adamson.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
