Negotiations will continue for the sale of a small parcel of farm land near Ballarat after it was passed in at action.
Linton's Bute View (61 hectares, 150 acres) reached $1,165,000 in a subdued online auction before being passed in.
Currently leased until early next year for grazing sheep, the farm is located on the edge of rural Linton and 35km from Ballarat.
Bidding began at $950,000 and progressed slowly before a vendor bid was made at $1,150,000.
The sale failed to reach the set reserve at $1,165,000 which priced the land at $7767 an acre.
Mostly cleared undulating property with scattered gums, the property is on nine parcels of land.
Agents say it is well fenced and has five catchment dams.
There is also a set of steel cattle yards with crush and ramp.
There are several possible home sites on elevated sections.
For more information contact Adrian Smith from Nutrien Harcourts Ballarat on 0400 178945.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
