Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Bairnsdale cattle sale underpinned by graziers, feedlots struggle

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Cooper, Wulgulmerang, sold 32 Hereford steers at Bairnsdale's fortnightly store cattle sale to a top price of 634c/kg.

Feedlotters were unable to match the pace of graziers at Bairnsdale's fortnightly store cattle sale where a majority of the female cattle were purchased with the intent of using in breeding operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.