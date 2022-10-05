A third La Nina declaration could have some implications on cropping, but more croppers can reap benefits if they prepare and utilise technologies correctly .
Chair of the Birchip Cropping Group and cropper John Ferrier, Nullawil was very positive over forecasts and the ability of croppers to deal with the wetter times.
He said there are plenty of technologies and skills that farmers can assist crowing of crops in all sorts of environments.
"Both short term and long term forecasts are really important to us," he said.
"If we talk about rainfall in the decile sense, where decile 10 is the wettest year we can remember and decile one being a disaster we can now say that people have the ability to grow crops effectively in low decile areas and great yields.
"For example, we only had a decile four rainfall season last year in this area, but a lot of farmers have grown crops that give a decile eight yields crops with great prices."
In regards to his local area Mr Ferrier said the Mallee's ability to respond to rainfall in the spring is "phenominal".
"Because of the soil type we have, we are seeing some of the best crops we have been seen in my farming career," he said.
"The lentils, cereals and canola all look fantastic, and I sometimes think 'wow this doesn't sometimes come along very often.
"So I think it's up to us as farmers to use all the skills that we have to maximise the year we have had and the years ahead."
As of Wednesday morning, north-west Victoria received the most rain from the latest band moving across eastern Australia.
On that morning 21 millimeters of rainfall was recorded at Walpeup, 17mm at Mildura 17, 10mm at Swan Hill and 10mm at Hopetoun.
The BoM said much of this rain will also pass through to the north-east in the latter half of this week.
They also warned of renewed river level rises across many already-saturated areas of Victoria.
