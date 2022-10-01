Stock & Land
Mavstar Simmental stud takes out supreme interbreed exhibit at Melbourne Royal Show

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 4 2022 - 6:30am, first published October 1 2022 - 7:00pm
Judges Scott Myers, Aimee Bolton, Andrew Green and Donna Robson, with the supreme interbreed beef breed exhibit and its owners Rita, Ruby and Jacob Canning, Mavstar Simmental stud, Myamyn. Picture by Branded Ag.

A unanimous decision by the Melbourne Royal Show beef cattle judges has seen a western district Simmental stud take out this year's top prize - the supreme beef breed ribbon in the interbreed judging ring.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

