A unanimous decision by the Melbourne Royal Show beef cattle judges has seen a western district Simmental stud take out this year's top prize - the supreme beef breed ribbon in the interbreed judging ring.
Mavstar Simmental stud, Myamyn, took out the prestigious award with its two-year-old cow with calf at foot, Mavstar Maverick Red Star, an April 2020-drop cow by Mavstar Licorice Red L141 and out of Maverick My Girl M164.
She won the award after winning supreme senior champion female in the interbreed judging, after winning supreme of her breed earlier in the day.
On behalf of the judges Andrew Green, Kyneton, Aimee Bolton, Toowoomba, Qld, and Donna Robson, Adelong, NSW, judge spokesperson Scott Myers said Red Star was "a beautiful, fault-free cow" that was "easy maintenance".
"Our champion cow here, this Simmental female, proves her quality," Mr Myers said.
"She has calved at 24 months, she has a wonderful calf at foot and just a beautiful udder connection.
"If you look at the feet on this female, she is really fault free."
He said it had been an "absolute pleasure" to judge in Melbourne.
"The beef industry is in great hands," he said.
"We had a beautiful line up of senior females."
Ruby Canning, Mavstar, said the win meant the "absolute world" to the family.
"This is just a beautiful accolade to add to what we have won over the years and showcase a home-bred female," she said.
Ms Canning said her grandfather Peter Schembri won a grand champion ribbon with a Simmental cow in 1997.
"To win this year and go all the way to win supreme interbreed is just an honour that we'll never forget," she said.
"I think it was the cow's overall completeness [that pleased the judges], she is a very sound, fertile female and has a great calf at foot."
She said Red Star would probably be flushed and put into an embryo transfer program, with her genetics being used to grow Mavstar's herd.
The reserve senior champion female was Diamond Ms Quick Thrill Q419, by Diamond Angus and GJI Livestock, Cowra, NSW.
By the same exhibitor, Miss Sleepless in Seattle S410 was sashed junior champion female.
The senior champion bull in the interbreed judging was won by Merom Speckle Park stud, Balnarring.
Merom Maximum weighed 862 kilograms, had a 123-square-centimetre eye muscle area, 12-millimetre rump and 10mm rib measurement.
Mr Green said it was a very strong line up of "exceptional" senior beef bulls.
He said all were "packed with power and performance" right through the line.
"The Speckle Park bull has a great outlook, he has enough power and is certainly a fault-free bull," he said.
The reserve senior champion bull was awarded to Charolais Rangan Ronan, sired by Tambo River Nevada, out of Rangan Showgirl F25, from Graeme Cook's Rangan stud, Charleroi.
"The Charolais bull is big and powerful, long, with heaps of muscle and a great outlook," Mr Green said.
The junior champion bull was awarded to Nampara Angus, Penola, SA.
The breeder's group championship in the interbreed judging was also awarded to Diamond Angus.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
