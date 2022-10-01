Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Quality Simmental cow captures Melbourne Royal judges' interest.

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
October 1 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A unanimous decision by the Melbourne Royal Show beef cattle judges has seen a western district Simmental stud take out this year's top prize, the supreme beef breed ribbon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.