A unanimous decision by the Melbourne Royal Show beef cattle judges has seen a western district Simmental stud take out this year's top prize, the supreme beef breed ribbon.
Mavstar, Myamyn, took out the Bickleys Transport award for its two-year old cow with calf-at-foot Mavstar Maverick Red Star, an April 2020-drop cow by Mavstar Licorice Red L141 out of Maverick My Girl M164.
She was judged the Clipex and Bickley's Transport supreme senior champion beef breed female, after winning her Simmental class.
On behalf of fellow judges Scott Myers, Aimee Bolton and Donna Robson, panel spokesman Andrew Green said Red Star was "a beautiful, fault free cow" that was "easy maintenance".
"It's been an absolute pleasure to judge here, the beef industry is in great hands," Mr Green said.
"We had a beautiful lineup of senior females," Mr Green said.
"But this Simmental female oozes quality, she has calved at 24 months and has a beautiful udder and feet."
The reserve supreme senior champion beef breed heifer was Diamond Angus and Dji Livestock, Cowra, NSW, Diamond Ms Quick Thrill Q419.
Diamond Angus Miss Sleepless in Seattle S410 was sashed supreme junior beef breed female.
Mavstar's Ruby Canning said the win meant the "absolute world" to the family.
"This win means the absolute world to us, this is just a beautiful accolade to add to what we have won over the years and showcase a home bred female," she said.
Ms Canning said her grandfather Peter Schembri won a grand champion ribbon with a Simmental cow in 1997.
"To win this year and go all the way to win supreme interbreed is just an honor that we'll never forget," she said.
"I think it was the cow's overall completeness [that pleased the judges], she is a very sound, fertile female and has a great calf at foot," Ms Canning said.
Red Star would probably be flushed and put into an embryo transfer program, with her genetics being used to grow Mavstar's herd.
The Clipex and Bickleys Transport supreme senior champion beef breed bull was won by Merom Pastoral Company, Balnarring, with Merom Maximum, who weighed 862 kilograms, had a 123 square centimetre eye muscle area, 12-millimetre rump and 10mm rib measurement.
Judge Andrew Green said it was a very strong line up of "exceptional" senior beef bulls, which was packed with power and performance right through the line.
"The Speckle Park bull has a great outlook, he has enough power and is certainly a fault free bull," Mr Green said.
The reserve champion was awarded to Charolais Rangan Ronan, sired by Tambo River Nevada, out of Rangan Showgirl F25, from Graeme Cook's Rangan stud, Charleroi.
"The Charolais bull is big and powerful, long, with heaps of muscle and a great outlook," Mr Green said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
