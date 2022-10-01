Stock & Land
Riverina stud Burramurra wins the Santa Gertrudis exhibit with Nangaringa Shaun

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:59am, first published October 1 2022 - 1:00am
Handler Rod Bowles, judge Chris Taylor, JHW Paterson & Sons, Bulart and Shannon Lawlor representing sponsor International Animal Health with winner of the Santa Gertrudis supreme exhibit Nangaringa Shaun.

The owner of the supreme exhibit winner in Santa Gertrudis competition at the 2022 Melbourne Royal Show has credited the breed for its functionality.

