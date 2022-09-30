Stock & Land
Good exhibition of Maine-Anjou breed at Melbourne Royal Show.

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 1 2022 - 3:02pm, first published September 30 2022 - 1:43pm
Melbourne Royal Show chief executive Brad Jenkins, Bluedrop Maine-Anjous' Jared Mackelmann, judge Jack Nelson and International Animal Health representative Shannon Lawlor with the supreme exhibit Morham Maines Rogue Ava.

While only two Maine-Anjou cattle were exhibited at the Melbourne Royal Show, they were commended as being a good representation of the breed.

