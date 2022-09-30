While only two Maine-Anjou cattle were exhibited at the Melbourne Royal Show, they were commended as being a good representation of the breed.
The supreme exhibit, Morham Maine's Rogue Ava, sired by Morham Maine's Rouge Pierre, out of Morham Maine's Rouge Cadence, was a March 2021-drop heifer.
Jared Mackelmann, Bluedrop Maine-Anjou, Invergordon, said he brought a young heifer and bull to show off and represent both sexes.
"I wanted to give people an idea of what the breed is all about and what they look like," Mr Mackelmann said.
"It would have been nice to have other competition, but it's good to have Maine's down here, as part of the show."
He said he believed the heifer's stylish thickness, feminine ends and capacity impressed the judge.Jack Nelson, Kotta.
"You want something that is going to last, maintain her own weight, when producing calves without issues or troubles down the track."
Mr Mackelmann said Rouge Ava was a "foundation heifer" so she would hopefully go on for breeding, with her calves marked for show display.
The heifer was four months in calf.
Her calves could go to stud or into commercial operations, to put weight and muscle into cattle.
The champion bull Bluedrop Mickey, was an October 2021-drop, sired by Maine Park Quom, out of Wattle Glen Maisy 2nd.,
Mr Nelson said he chose the heifer over the bull calf, as she had a little bit more volume and extra capacity.
"Both were well structured animals with plenty of bone and carcase - it was a good exhibition of the Maine-Anjou breed," he said.
Both would fit a range of programs, including 600-day feedlot operations.
"In the stud, they are good structured animals that can do anything, really," he said.
