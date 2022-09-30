Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Youth and age combined to take the top prize in the Red Angus section at the Melbourne Royal Show

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 30 2022 - 1:38pm, first published 6:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the youngest stud principals to exhibit at this year's Melbourne Royal Show has taken the Red Angus supreme exhibit, with a five-year-old cow with twin calves at foot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.