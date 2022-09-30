One of the youngest stud principals to exhibit at this year's Melbourne Royal Show has taken the Red Angus supreme exhibit, with a five-year-old cow with twin calves at foot.
Maddy Telford, 18, Barham NSW said she had eight cattle in her MGT Cattle Co stud at Barham, NSW.
"I've only started in 2018," she said.
MGT took out the supreme rosette with Bolton Girls Naughty or Nice, an April 2017-drop cow, sired by Red Cockburn Ribeye, out of Trevone Park Whisper.
"I bought this cow about two years ago off David Bolton and he has been a great mentor to me and helped me out," Ms Telford said.
"About a month before the show he called me up and told me to 'pull the big girl' out of the paddock and bring her to Melbourne - and she has pulled through for us."
The cow had only been shown as a junior heifer.
"She has a bull and heifer calf, which she had about two months ago, and has done a magnificent job, for a five-year-old cow," Ms Telford said.
"She has a fantastic udder on her, she is deep and has length of body."
"She has great breeding from the Bolton girls, they have done a really great job on her."
Ms Telford described Naughty or Nice as her "maiden" cow.
"She is the main girl, she has calves on the ground, and we will pop out as many more as we can."
Naughty or Nice would be used as much as she could, in the stud, Ms Telford said.
She got into Red Angus after Redgums Red Angus, Yambuna, gifted her a heifer, in 2017, as a thank you for working for them.
"She had a calf and she was the start of it,then I went on to buy the Bolton Girls Naughty or Nice," she said.
Judge Scott Myers, Wagga Wagga, NSW said Naughty or Nice oozed quality.
"She is just really commercial oriented and those good ones come to the top," he said.
He said the cow was a clear stand-out, in the senior section.
Naughty or Nice had a spring of rib and strength of spine, and behind the shoulder, he said.
"She is put together the way we want our beef cattle to be made," he said.
The cow was functional, had a clean udder and a bright future ahead of her.
"She is commercially viable, but not only commercially viable, but she is also going to be there as a 10-year-old."
Naughty or Nice also took out the senior champion cow and grand champion female ribbons.
Mr Myers told the gallery that before he came to judge at Melbourne he wanted to chose two commercially oriented animals as champion bull and female.
"And I believe I did see them, but that was down to the breeders," he said.
"The Red Angus is bringing a lot back to the beef industry."
In the bulls, Mr Myers chose the junior sire, L & M Llewellyn and Co's Jillangolo stud Jillangolo Snapper S11, Willalooka, SA as grand champion.
Snapper, a May 2021-drop bull was sired by Woodvale Pegasus P3, out of BST Tullatoola Rose F043.
He had figures of a 105 square centimetre eye muscle area, weighed 726 kilograms, had a nine-millimetre rump and 8mm rib.
"He was an easy doing, fleshy bull, with a lot of carcase to him, commercially steer calves will hit that steer and carcase job," Mr Myers said.
"I loved the softness and freshness of this bull, he had beautiful muscle expression."
He said he was also impressed by the way the bull was "put together", with strength of spine, and a "really beautiful finish" in his skin and hair.
Cliff Downey, trading as Redgums Red Angus, Yambuna, took out the senior champion bull ribbon with Redgums Rudolph MCDR26 - a December 2020-drop sire by Jillangolo Linkman, out of Krakajac Amber.
Mr Myers described Rudolph as a really well balanced bull who was long, clean and had good skin and hair.
"They were two very, very good bulls," he said.
The junior champion heifer was won by Aimee and Olivia Bolton, Bolton Girls, Congupna, with Bolton Girls Soda Pop, sired by Bolton Girls Pilgrim AOBP7 out of GK Cream Soda GKN14.
