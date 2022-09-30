The feature cattle breed exhibiting at the Melbourne Royal Show for 2022, Australian Lowline, has been won by a stud whose owner believes the breed gave her a "new lease on life".
Rotherwood Lowline Stud, Tallygaroopna, took the supreme exhibit at the show with a heifer - Rotherwood Precious Girl - who originally competed in the Cow over 48 month class at the show.
Stud principal Vicki Gilbert said it had capped off an amazing journey into running a stud, after initially moving from the city to the country for health reasons.
"I wanted to go to the country for a better quality of life from the city, and one day I heard a Bull roaring and he had a nose ring and I just fell in love with the breed from there.
"I ended up buying him and now I'm here 17 years later.
"They have given me a whole new lease on life."
Rotherwood not only took out the supreme exhibit with her heifer, but also won the grand champion bull sash with Rotherwood Qointreau On Ice.
She described it both as an honour and an unique occasion to be able to top both the female and bull competitions, and was particularly complementary of Precious Girl.
"I've only been in that position once before and it is amazing to feel that because that cow who won [the supreme exhibit] is very special to me," she said.
"I bottle fed her as her mum tragcally died early on and so she was very special to me.
"She's never been to a show before either, so this is really an achievement for the stud."
Ms Gilbert said it was fantastic that the Lowlines were a a feature breed at the show and that its been "a long time from memory" that she saw it be a feature breed at a show.
While most exhibits at the show were of the black Lowline variety, Ms Gilbert said red-gened Lowlines were more a passion for her, and she hopes they gather more interest from breeders.
"I've been working on getting more red Australian Lowlines as once upon a time they weren't allowed in competition as they are sometimes quite small," she said.
"There are many of them in Queensland, but I had the first of them registered here in Victoria about five years ago."
"[The red Lowlines] are important to me because I spent a lot of time to get them to a good size by planning well with genetics over time, and it's really good to see them represented here at the Royal Show.
Judge Aimee Bolton, NH Foods, Toowoomba, Qld said it was exciting to see such great representation of the breed at the Melbourne Royal Show.
"The Lowlines have their own niche market and to put themselves on a pedestal and are now exporting genetics all over the world," she said.
"When you see these two animals out in front of you today, you can't help but want one of them yourselves."
She complemented Precious Girl as being "the complete cow."
"She was in the oldest cow class today but she is a cow that still is sharp and she's quite fresh," she said.
"There are many of those feminine traits and fertility traits as well as still carrying a fair bit of meat over that top line and right down into the hind quarter."
