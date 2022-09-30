A Mornington Peninsula Speckle Park stud has seen its bull, described as having "sire appeal" has been sashed supreme exhibit in its class.
Merom Speckle Park, Balnarring, took out the rosette with Merom Maximum, a November 2020-drop bull, sired by SPKNZ Extreme E27, out of Six Star Pho-Finish G250.
Merom Park stud owner John Weekley, Balnarring, said he was an "early mover' on the breed.
"We have been long-time commercial growers of Angus cattle, we liked the look of Speckle cattle, and their development, particularly the rear end muscle development," Mr Weekley said.
"I thought we would introduce them for some hybrid diversity, across our Angus herd.
"As we started to see the commercial calves coming off, we decided to start buying some females."
Mr Weekley said the bull's structural frame stood out to the judge, something evident since the bull was a young calf.
"What stood out was his fluidity and the way he moved around the ring - he is carrying nearly 900 kilograms and he still seems to be able to dance around the parade ground."
The 22-month-old bull had figures of a 123 square centimetre eye muscle area, 12 millimetre rump and 10mm rib measurement.
He weighed 862 kilograms.
The bull would be used in the Merom Park herd, initially, but the bull could also be set for a Speckle Park Feature Breed exhibition at the Royal Sydney Show next year.
"We'll keep him in show form, until then, then bring him out to see if we can get the triple, because we won in Adelaide as well," he said.
The bull would be used in the seedstock herd of 150 breeding females.
"We sell predominantly to commercial buyers, but some are going to studs.
"I think those who are adopting the breed are loving the growth diversity they see and loving the fact these cattle seem to do very well in all conditions, in wet conditions, where we are, and dry conditions.
"We have shipped bulls up to north-western NSW and into Queensland and all we have heard is very positive reports as to how the calves go."
Speckle Park semen sales were also going to dairy producers.
Judge Donna Robson, Adelong, NSW, said the supreme exhibit had weight and thickness that he carried right down to his hindquarter.
"He has great sire appeal, he has a very 'sirey' outlook, great testicles underneath and stands up on his legs and feet,
"He walks around the ring, really well."
In choosing Merom Maximum as grand champion bull, Ms Robson told the gallery she could not fault him.
"He is put together so well, I can't pick a hole in this bull," she said.
"He is long in the frame.
"Length is weight and weight pays - so I love to see that extra length and stretch in cattle."
She said Maximus was the type of bull who would produce "really good females" or feeder steers.
She commended both the junior and senior bulls as having a lot to offer the breed.
"They offer excellent growth and performance, to help develop programs in the breed - they can go out into a commercial herd and certainly have a place in a seedstock operation as well."
Junior champion heifer and grand champion female was taken out by Jackunah Speckle Park, Pine Lodge, Victoria, with Jackungah 01B Luo's Secret S52.
Senior champion cow was won by Pemberton Speckle Park, Glenquarry, NSW, with Pemberton 444E Florence, Q63.
Ms Robson said the junior heifer "has got that elevation, through the front, I like to see in a female of that age."
The senior champion cow had length of body and structural integrity, which showed in the way she moved around the ring.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
