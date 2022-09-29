Melbourne Royal Show cattle judge Peter Collins, Merridale, Tennyson, Vic, has described the top male and female Limousin exhibits as "awesome" examples of the breed.
But Mr Collins ultimately plumped for the Summit Livestock, Uranquinty, NSW, bull as his supreme exhibit; the animal was also sashed senior champion.
Summit Patriot R53, an August 2020-drop bull, was sired by Donna Valley Poll Dictator, out of Summit Meadowgrass H39.
Mr Collins said he chose the bull for its structure, correctness and ability to walk.
"For a bull weighing 1000 kilograms, to walk the way he did meant the rosette was well deserved," Mr Collins said.
"He is the sort of bull anyone can use because he has that bit of fat cover on him and he is going to breed some really good females and bulls.
"He is a bit of a dual purpose bull, which is hard to get, in any type of breed - he's got it all and that's why he went all the way."
Mr Collins said he chose the grand champion female and junior champion heifer, Aruma Limousin Raven Heart S443, Korunye, SA, on her overall type.
"She was just where we want to get our females, she had a wedgie shape, a beautiful shoulder and nice neck," he said.
"She had an incredible length, for her age she was so long, but she still had that thickness behind, but still had that femininity up front."
Raven Heart, a May 2021-drop heifer, was sired by Mandayen Kung Fu N221 out of Raven Queens Heart Q43.
Mr Collins told the gallery both the grand champion female and grand champion bull were both "awesome exhibits".
"They compliment each other," Mr Collins said.
"They would present a hell of a mating, when you have a bull over a female, with that length, type and shape," he said.
"This bull is structurally very sound and powerful."
Summit Livestock stud principal Hayden Green, Uranquinty said the bull would feature as an AI sire in next week's sale.
"He is a big high performance bull, he weighs 1040 kilograms and has huge testicles," Mr Green said.
"He is extremely free moving and the judge commented on his softness, his overall capacity and rib shape.
"He is just a stand-out bull."
Mr Green said he stud had been "AI'ing with the bull a little bit".
"We have flushed a couple of cows to him and we intend to turn out the bull this spring and use him quite heavily."
The stud had about 120 registered Limousin cows.
"He'll get used quite heavily as a turnout sire, but there is no intention to sell him, at this point," he said.
"We see this bull as a 'female maker' - we really think his daughters will be exceptional.
The bull's dam was Meadowgrass H39, a supreme exhibit at the Sydney Royal Feature Show in 2017 and LimousinBreeder.net Champion of the World' winner.
"He is probably the son we are most excited about using."
Summit sold bulls into Queensland, NSW and Victoria and had sent genetics to Western Australia, but its main market was around the Riverina, NSW.
The senior champion cow ribbon was awarded to Summit Cauliflower R56, an August 2020 drop female, by RPY Paynes Cracker, out of Summit Cauliflower F16.
The junior champion bull was awarded to R and D Lawrence, Raydon Park Limousins, for Raydon Park Stonehenge, a September 2021-drop bull by Cottage Lake Big Star out of Birubi Red Satan K160.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
