Red Poll heifer judged the best in breed for her 'completeness'

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:26am, first published 3:46am
A Red Poll heifer, from Red Cactus stud, Arthurs Creek, has celebrated her first birthday by taking out the supreme champion rosette for the breed.

