A Red Poll heifer, from Red Cactus stud, Arthurs Creek, has celebrated her first birthday by taking out the supreme champion rosette for the breed.
Supreme Red Poll exhibit was Red Cactus Trado, who is just over 12 months old, sired by Redward Rado, out of Red Cactus Teah.
Judge Jack Nelson, Shepparton, said the heifer had an "easy fleshing ability" with plenty of depth, volume and capacity.
"She was just exactly what I was looking for," he said.
"I think she is going to take Red Polls a step forward, by deepening down some of the animals.
"Structural soundness is an integral part of any animal, so she was a really good exhibit."
Mr Nelson said deciding the supreme champion was the toughest choice for the day.
"The bull obviously had plenty of growth for age, plenty of frame and style - but the completeness of the heifer was why I went for her."
The grand champion bull ribbon was taken out by Trent Storm's Stormley Victor, Stormley Red Poll, Barham, NSW..
He was sired by Stormley Prime Power out of Stormley Tilly.
The bull had weighed 452 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 126 square centimetres and was 12 months and four weeks old.
Cactus Red Polls, Arthurs Creek, stud principal Ross Draper said the heifer's depth, overall correctness stood out.
"She is really good on her feet and legs and is a really correct heifer," Mr Draper said.
"She is a one off, the only one we have got from that cow."
He said two of the bulls Red Cactus brought to the show and Trado were out of the same cow, Teah.
"Teah did pretty well in Sydney, the year before last," Mr Draper said.
Trado was displayed, as part of a cow and calf unit, at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
"Teah did pretty well in Sydney, the year before last, she was reserve champion" Mr Draper said.
"She will be bred on, just used in the herd, and come back as a cow maybe next year.
'She might be a bit young, but we will see how we go."
He said he was very pleased the heifer won the supreme ribbon.
"I didn't look around the shed too much but I wasn't surprised, because she is pretty correct."
The senior champion cow was taken out by Stormley Red Poll's Stormley Stella, an October 2018-drop female, by Mundi Mundi Kingmaker, out of Sophronities Mitzi.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
