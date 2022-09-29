A stud who has been battling a unusually wet year in Victoria's north east has come out on top winning the Charolais competition at this year's Melbourne Royal Show.
Graeme Cook from Ranagan, Charleroi said the win was a major achievement for him as weather in his region meant there was a struggle running cattle, but he was proud to get them to a quality standard for the Royal Show.
His bull took out the supreme exhibit for the Charolais, coinciding with a competition celebrating 50 years of the breed exhibiting at the show.
"[The weather] has been a bit difficult and I've never seen it wetter," Mr Cook said.
"The older and heavier cattle have just been in mud for most of the year for most of the winter."
He said he and his family were very happy to be back celebrating 50 years of Charolais exhibiting at the show, and believed it was a perfect way to bring the family together.
"I exhibit mainly to come with the family and it is an event for all of us to catch up with others here too," he said.
"There is a lot of business in showing our cattle but we've obviously got a hard-working Charolais stud and a big commercial operation and that's generally our focus,"
"The Royal Show is very good reason to show our best stock and answer questions," he said.
The winning bull was bought as a calf and was by a bull bought from Gippsland stock agent Duncan Newcomen at the Royal show a number of years ago,
"He was out of one of our great old Pinay-Showgirl cows at our stud and throughout COVID lockdowns he got calves on the ground and was out working this time last year," he said.
"So to actually get calves by the supreme champion exhibit here in our situation, it's what we want from him."
The grand champion female was won by Lorna Doone Charolais, Druoin.
Stud principal Rachael Cochrane said the win was very special for her stud after a number of years off.
"We bred her sire and he won junior champion here and came fourth in the interbreed competition 2018," she said.
"He's joined the cow that we had home and produced her, so it's pretty special to then come out and win grand champion female with a home bred bull then with a home bred cow," Ms Cochrane said.
Ms Cochrane says her operation looks to simply produce the best quality females that they can with a focus on them being easy-doing.
She said she prided itself on getting an excellent setup prior to going into the ring and that after all the preparation, was "ecstatic" to come back with a win.
"I'm a little bit speechless, really," she said.
Lorna Doone's exhibit also had success at the Berwick show in February earlier this year with her calf of five months, winning reserve senior champion there.
"We thought there was something special about her, but it was still a surprise to win here at the Royal show," she said.
Judge Peter Falls, Malton Shorthorn stud, Finley, NSW said the supreme exhibit along with grand champion female showed exactly what the industry is needing.
"To see these in our Interbreed competition on Saturday will be very exciting for the Charolais breed," he said.
"[The supreme exhibit] showed some great athleticism as a bull that carries so much weight and then walks so well.
"He has a great sire appeal which he carries as well... and you look at that head on him with a great hooded eye, and you just have to admire that."
