Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Rangan stud, Charleroi, wins out supreme exhibit at the Melbourne Royal show with bull

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated September 29 2022 - 4:54am, first published 1:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Associate judge Brittany Abbott, Turanga Red Poll stud, Arthurs Creek, judge Peter Falls, Malton Shorthorn stud, Finley, NSW, Laura Brodie, Graeme Cook Family Trust, with sponsor Trevor Robinson, Narwina Station, Penthurst and Shannon Lawlor representing International Animal Health

A stud who has been battling a unusually wet year in Victoria's north east has come out on top winning the Charolais competition at this year's Melbourne Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.