Stock & Land
Home/Melbourne Royal Show

Finley High School's Poll Dorset wins supreme at Melbourne Royal Show

Bryce Eishold
Joely Mitchell
By Bryce Eishold, and Joely Mitchell
Updated September 23 2022 - 5:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a dream come true for a NSW high school who took out supreme Poll Dorset exhibit at the Melbourne Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

National sheep and wool writer and rural property writer

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.