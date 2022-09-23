It was a dream come true for a NSW high school who took out supreme Poll Dorset exhibit at the Melbourne Royal Show.
Finley High School, Finley, NSW, won the championship against the champion ewe of the breed by Derby Downs Poll Dorset stud, Marong.
The school's agriculture teacher Gary Webb said it was a "huge honour" to take out the prestigious title, given they are only a small stud.
"We only join 20-25 ewes a year, so we only produce about the same amount of lambs," he said.
"Because of that we only use the best genetics available."
He said this year marked 10 years using Hillden Poll Dorset stud, Bannister, NSW, genetics.
"For me, this proves if you use the right genetics and feed them right, you can be competitive in the show ring," he said.
He said the ram was a stand out for them and one they expected might do well in the judging.
"He's a great barreled sheep with heaps of strength through the loin," he said.
"He's wide in the hindquarters and just a very correct ram."
He was sired by Hillden 499-15, a ram that had done particularly well for the school.
"That ram has bred exceptionally well for us, nearly all of our top sheep are by him," he said.
He said they were planning on selling the ram in the near future.
"We don't have a lot of land, so we can't keep a lot of sheep," he said.
Mr Webb said it was amazing to see the excitement and smiles on the kids' faces when they won the award.
Derby Downs stud principal Paul Brown said it was rewarding to take home the champion ewe ribbon.
"She's a lovely, correct ewe, who's good on her feet and has a good carcase on her," Mr Brown said.
"She's got that good Downs-type wool."
He planned to retain her in the flock and would join her in November or December - but he hadn't decided to what ram yet.
Mr Brown said it was great to be back at the Melbourne Royal Show after the last two years were cancelled because of COVID.
The stud brought 13 sheep to the show and was also awarded most successful exhibitor of the breed.
Poll Dorset judge Scott Mitchell, Rene Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Charollais stud, Culcairn, NSW, said the line up of Poll Dorsets was impressive.
"I thought for the limited numbers of stock here, the Poll Dorsets were exceptional," he said.
"I found it quite easy to pick out some good sheep, including the supreme exhibit which showed plenty of muscle, thickness through the barrel and good bone.
"The champion ewe had a lot of femininity about her, she was square, structurally sound, had heaps of meat through the twist and muscle through the loin."
Mr Mitchell said the Poll Dorset breed was popular for a number of factors.
"Poll Dorsets have been a stand out for many years, not only out in the show ring but in the real world and the Dorset lambs are very diverse," he said.
"From a sucker through to an export, they can do nearly anything."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
