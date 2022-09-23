No stranger to show ribbons, Sweetfield Corriedale stud, Mount Moriac, has taken out supreme exhibit in the breed's feature showing at the Melbourne Royal Show.
And it was a clean sweep for the stud, who had both champion ram and ewe exhibits in the final supreme judging.
It was the ewe, who had two lambs at foot, that won the ultimate title.
Corriedale judge James Hoban, Glenafric Corriedale stud, Waipara, New Zealand, who was judging in Australia for the first time, described the ewe as an "outstanding" example of the breed.
"She is doing everything you would want her to be doing," he said.
"She has a magnificent, heavy fleece, and at the same time, a magnificent carcase.
"And in addition to that - and we all know how hard it is to be a parent - she has two fantastic lambs with her and she is looking after them as well as herself."
Mr Hoban said it was a tough decision between the champion ram and ewe, as it was choosing the champion ram out of the line up of Corriedale rams earlier in the day.
The ram that won reserve champion - another ram by Sweetfield - had to come back out for the judging after the champion ram ribbon was presented, as it was in the same class as the champion ram.
"Back in those rams' class I kept swapping between first and second, so it could have gone either way," he said.
"But the winning ram really was a stand out from when I first saw him.
"He is masculine and has the perfect balance between fleece and conformation."
Sweetfield Corriedale stud principal Bron Ellis said she was "overwhelmed" and "excited" by the recognition of her sheep at the show.
"Also to have a new judge from NZ was really special, you could tell he really knew what he was looking for," she said.
Ms Ellis held her ewe and ram in as high regard as the judge.
"The ewe has really held her wool character, it's very soft," she said.
"She's very even and she's got a set of beautiful twins on her.
"She just looks the part."
The two-year-old ewe had won senior champion ewe at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo in July and champion ewe at Hamilton's Sheepvention.
The stud's Leigh Ellis said "all wins are special, but this one's particularly special".
Ms Ellis said the champion ram - affectionately known as 'Rocky' - had always been a stand out.
And the 14-month-old was no stranger to success, having won supreme Corriedale exhibit at the ASWS and going on to win the supreme interbreed longwool exhibit at the same event.
"He has that sire appeal - he says 'look at me'," she said.
"His carcase is really good for a ram of that age, and he's got nice-cutting wool."
She said the ram was by 'Arch', a ram that had done extremely well for them in the past and won many titles himself.
She said they would retain both the ewe and the ram for further breeding use in the stud.
It was a relief for the Corriedale breeders to finally be able to show their sheep in what is the breed's feature showing at the Melbourne Royal Show.
They were due to be the feature breed at the previous two shows, but were unable to do so due to the COVID-induced cancellations.
Royal Melbourne Show Sheep Committee chair Gavin Wall said the quality in the Corriedale ring was as good as you'd find at any show.
"Corriedales are a dual-purpose breed, for their meat and wool, and the sheep here have been able to demonstrate that," Mr Wall said.
He said having the breed as the feature of the show enabled it to have all eyes on it during the show.
"We've waited in anticipation for the last two years to be able to have the Corriedales as the feature breed, so it's great to finally be here," he said.
