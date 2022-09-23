Stock & Land
Sweetfield Corriedale stud wins supreme at Melbourne Royal Show

Joely Mitchell
Updated September 23 2022 - 6:21am, first published 6:20am
No stranger to show ribbons, Sweetfield Corriedale stud, Mount Moriac, has taken out supreme exhibit in the breed's feature showing at the Melbourne Royal Show.

Joely Mitchell

National sheep and wool writer and rural property writer

