Drought sees American feedlots look to dairy beef

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 16 2022 - 3:00am
The drought, in America, has seen feedlots increasingly turn towards dairy-beef cattle to replenish stock. Picture supplied.

Liver issues in dairy-beef cattle are the main issue, holding back the further growth of dairy-beef sector in America, according to a leading US researcher.

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

