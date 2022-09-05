Stock & Land
Warrnambool City Council audit committee chief resigns, saying saleyards will never make a profit

By Andrew Thomson
September 5 2022 - 1:00am
Warrnambool saleyards will never again make a profit, and misinformation has been put forward to ratepayers and councillors about its performance according to the city's council audit committee chair Leon Fitzgerald.

Warrnambool's saleyards will never again make a profit even with a $5.6 million investment, according to an accounting expert.

