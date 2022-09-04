Stock & Land
FMD outbreak could leave producers financially stranded due to lack of insurance options

Clare Adcock
Updated September 4 2022 - 9:07pm, first published 9:00pm
Director of Ausure, David Reid, says the fallout from an FMD outbreak would financially wreck Queensland communities. Picture: File

Producers have been made aware of the risks of foot and mouth disease and given an insight into the huge financial impact of a potential outbreak, but it has become apparent that there are very few options available in terms of herd insurance.

