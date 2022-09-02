There wasn't much room in the newly minted sale pavilion for the large crowd attending the 2022 Banquet Angus Spring Bull sale on Friday.
Bulls were sold to buyers across the country, with the top-priced bull, Lot 25 Banquet Sensation S005, being sold to NSW stud Mountain Valley Poll Herefords and Angus, Coolatai, for $65,000, which is a record for a bull at Banquet Angus.
The bull recorded a birth weight of +5.8, and growth figures of +45 for 200-day weight, +77 for 400-day weight, and +104 for 600-day weight.
He recorded an eye muscle area of +5.7 and a rump fat of -0.5.
The bull was originally sired by Nuttella N462, who also sired the two top-priced bulls at Banquet's 2022 February sale, which fetched over $60,000 in price too.
Hamish Branson from Banquet Angus said he was glad the spring had growing interest across the country.
"We used to have those spring sales in Queensland but then shifted them here to Victoria for those who would like to spring-join or get their bulls a bit earlier and settled in,"
Along with the top-price buy by Mountain Valley, Banquet bulls will head to multiple buyers from Tasmania Queensland, and Western Australia for the first time.
"As well as to these places, we will be delivering bulls all around Victoria, but it will be exciting to see what the folks over in west do with the bulls too,"
Ian Durkin from Mountain Valley said his top-priced bull would suit to build his growing Angus cow herd.
"We just wanted some pedigree with predictability in it, Mr Durkin said.
"I had a quick look at it out in the paddock on the previous day to the sale, and he was breeding well and consistently.
"It had excellent quality type, really thick and a great temperament are right - just something that would suit our operation perfectly."
Mr Durkin said his region has only "been getting a bit of rain" compared to the significant wet other Victorian farms were getting.
But in the main, "all was going alright for the season ahead".
Local stud Glenthompson, Learmonth, took up multiple lots, picking up three bulls in total and paying $18,000 for Lot 15, Banquet Rookie R538.
Ryan Pastoral, Coleraine also pushed the sale average past $20,000 buying up two lots for over that price, with the top price Lot 32, Banquet Snob S112 selling for $26,000.
Many local producers from Gippsland also took the trip west to see what was on offer, with CP & MN Wheeler, Buchan picking up two bulls, with the top price of the two being $18,000 for Lot 19, Banquet Stirling S077.
Multiple buyers from outback Queensland took up many lots of the sale, with A & J Brown, Longreach picking up Lot 3, Banquet Rum'n'raisin R342 and Lot 9, Banquet Simkin S008, both for $14,000 each and Tim Salter, Longreach picking up Banquet Retire R406 for $12,000.
Nutrien south-east stud stock manager Peter Godbolt said while the spring sale had only been going for a number of years, there was great potential in the sale for future buyers.
"This was a very strong sale, and a credit to the Banquet team who present bulls terrifically," he said.
"They have loyal buyers year in, year out, and while the spring sale has not been going on for a long time, there was strong support and is growing legs."
