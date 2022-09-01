The decision to upgrade Warnambool's saleyards should be a "no-brainer", according to the organiser of a petition which has attracted more than 1000 signatures.
The fight to save the ageing yards from potential closure has attracted 700 online signatures and hundreds more on paper, with the petition calling on the council to spend the money to upgrade the facility.
The campaign to attract more signatures is now ramping up after the council's own Have Your Say survey, which closed last week, attracted 700 responses.
Warrnambool Stock Agents Association secretary Peter Finnigan, who is also a producer, said closure of the saleyards would double the costs for his business.
Mr Finnigan said the location of the saleyards was not a big issue, with Warrnambool having a major abattoir also located close to the centre of town and a major factory on the river near houses.
But its closure would have a big impact on his business.
"My cost of selling my cattle will go up because I'll have to cart them further," he said.
"The cost of running my business will change, the direction of my farm will change.
"We work based around Warrnambool.
"I'll have to upgrade the truck, it will double my costs."
He said his family had been selling cattle in the Warrnambool saleyards complex for more than 70 years.
He said Warrnambool was the best prime market saleyards in western Victoria.
"That's where I get my best prices," he said.
"That's where I want to sell.
"I don't want to be dictated where to sell."
Mr Finnigan started the petition on behalf of the stock agents association and there was plenty of support from businesses who wanted it to be retained.
"It's a no-brainer," he said.
However, the site manager of competing saleyards just half an hour away from Warrnambool, has said the yards had reached the end of its life.
Western Victoria Livestock Exchange site manager Col Ryan, Mortlake, said Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie's concerns about the operation were justified.
Mr Ryan said challenges like declining throughput and health and safety risks existed for Warrnambool.
"Renovating the yards for $6 million is unlikely to meet required standards," he said.
"To reach industry best practice the saleyards would need to be gutted and equipped with modern infrastructure, technology, soft floor and a roof.
"The social licence to operate in agriculture is an influential part of risk management in today's paddock to plate supply chain and all saleyards must meet required standards."
He disagreed with Mr Finnigan's comments saying that the closure of Warrnambool's saleyards would impact producers financially, and that economic loss to the region had been overstated.
"Whether the cattle are sold at [Warrnambool or Mortlake], most of the economic multiplier will remain with the vendors, transport operators and agents," he said.
"Fewer people are attending sales and Warrnambool will remain the major service centre for the region where people access shops and services."
According to the Meat & Livestock Australia's saleyard survey 2020-21, Mortlake was the only saleyard that had a throughput increase of over 40 per cent from the previous financial year.
In comparison, Warrnambool's throughput decreased by 20pc.
But Warrnambool Stock Agents Association president Jack Kelly said the crowd at last Friday's sale was an indication of how many people supported the retention of the saleyards.
"It's the biggest turn out we've had - clients and buyers - than we've seen for 2.5 years," he said.
Mr Kelly said the fight to save the yards was being supported by businesses which relied on the flow on from the markets on Wednesdays and the last Friday of each month.
Warrnambool council ran a Have Your Say survey over the issue, which closed last week, attracted 700 responses, which the council say had a broad range of opinions.
The survey findings and the outcomes of further focus group meetings will be presented at Warrnambool's November council meeting which will be open to the public.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
