Moorunga Angus stud sells all bulls at first on-property bull sale

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated August 26 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:50am
Moorunga Angus owners John and Sue Matthies, Dromana, with buyers Michael and Sue Turra, Buchan, Elders agent Ryan Bajada, and Moorunga manager Glenn Trout, with the top-priced bull, Lot 2.

*Total clearance of 23 bulls sold to $20,000, av $10,575

THE OWNER of an Angus stud which conducted its first-ever on-property bull sale today predicted prior to the sale that prices may be "cheaper than elsewhere" - but that didn't end up being the case.

