Rabobank's Rabo Community Fund has partnered with 'George the Farmer' on 'his' mission to help educate children about where their food and fibre comes from, during this year's National Book Week.
It runs from August 20-26.
The specialist agribusiness bank and George the Farmer - a fictional character featured in a series of educational resources - will award 50 primary schools across Australia a George the Farmer book set for their school libraries.
Rabobank client council manager, Yvette Loyson said George the Farmer's down-to-earth manner and grassroots charm resonated with young children in rural locations while inspiring city-based children to have a better understanding and connection to agriculture.
"As a cooperative, Rabobank has a rich history of community engagement and always looks to make an impact across the rural communities in which our clients live and work," Ms Loyson said.
"The Rabo Community Fund's priorities are led by the bank's farming clients, who are at the heart of their communities, supporting local initiatives with the aim of tangibly and meaningfully contributing to the vibrancy and resilience of rural Australia."
Ms Loyson said the Book Week initiative would be part of an ongoing partnership with George the Farmer.
The George the Farmer story began in 2012 when founder Simone Kain was trawling the internet looking for farming books and apps for her farm-obsessed son George.
Ms Kain said the toddler was desperate to be out with his dad on the farm and she wanted to find something to entertain and inspire him while he was indoors.
"I quickly discovered there wasn't a human farming character globally who was telling sequential stories about life on the land for children, let alone a modern Aussie farmer telling real, relatable yarns," she said.
More than 100,000 Aussie kids from the big smoke and the bush have connected to the earth, food and farm through the adventures of George the Farmer, his agronomist wife Dr Ruby and their twin children Lucy and Jack."
Ms Kain said the George the Farmer team, based in regional South Australia, produce "fabulous" picture storybooks, music, paddock-to-plate videos available to watch on YouTube and ABC TV, nationally-touring performances and free curriculum-aligned educator resources that educate and inspire kids to learn about where food comes from - along with how important agriculture was to our everyday lives.
"There are currently 12 George the Farmer books and counting, exploring a range of farming practices - from shearing, wheat and beef cattle to honey enterprises and robotic dairy operations. In each story, George the Farmer, Dr Ruby, Jack and Lucy pitch in to come up with solutions to challenges which mirror daily farming life - with plenty of fun moments as well," she said.
Ms Kain said the Rabobank partnership, being launched to coincide with National Book Week, was a perfect fit for George the Farmer.
"We receive many photos every year of excited kids dressing up as George and Ruby Farmer at their school Book Week parades.
Applications for the book sets close on Monday, September 5.
Applications can be made at the following link - George the Farmer book set
