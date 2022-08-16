Stock & Land
Commonwealth Bank roll out Agri Green Loans for farmers nationally

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:00am
NEW LOANS: Commonwealth Bank Agri Green Loans will be rolled out nationally to farmers willing to invest in environmental projects. Photo by Spencer Pugh on Unsplash.

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has announced a new loan product aimed at farmers who are willing to invest in environmental projects.

