Stock & Land

Community corrections order for toddler's death in Barnawartha North crash,

By Karen Sweeney
Updated August 11 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A father whose toddler died in an ATV rollover has been handed a community-based sentence. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

Speeding down his driveway and doing doughnuts in his off-road buggy during a Christmas brunch, Christopher Browne's aim was to scare his sister.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.