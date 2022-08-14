Stock & Land
Passengers going through many measures to protect biosecurity as soon as they touch down

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 14 2022 - 10:22pm, first published 8:00am
BORDER BIOSECURITY: People representing leading agricultural industry bodies were part of an inspection at Sydney airport this part week to show biosecurity measures. Picture: MDRX (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Leading agricultural industry bodies have been told that travellers will need to pass through more than 20 biosecurity 'touch points' when heading through an Australian airport.

