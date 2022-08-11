Young cattle prices experienced up to a $200 a head rebound at Pakenham on Thursday as restockers and feedlotters continued their buying frenzy on the back of signs of spring.
About 800 cattle were yarded at the Victorian Livestock Exchange where agents reported a rise in young beef cattle prices.
Feedlots, restockers, processors and agents acting on behalf of clients competed for a slice of the action.
Alex Scott & Staff livestock manager David Setches said the price of better-bred young cattle rose by as much as $200 a head compared to the last sale a fortnight ago.
"I sold 300 kilogram black steers for 690 cents a kilogram and they were $2090 and could have been $1800 a fortnight ago," he said.
"We had a combination of restockers buying those cattle and feedlots buying feeder cattle including J & F, Anthony Hullick for Keswick and other major buyers like Campbell Ross and Mark Dwyer."
The buoyant result follows Tuesday's Bill Wyndham & Co feature store cattle sale at Bairnsdale where grown bullocks sold to a top price of $3490, while weaner cattle passed $2400.
"The job took a significant lift in younger cattle on the better lines," Mr Setches said.
"Our market has also lifted given we're on the cusp of spring."
"Even Fresian steers sold to dearer trends and could have been up by $200 compared to a fortnight ago."
In the selling pens, D Saunders, Tonimbuk, sold eight Angus steers, 581kg, for $3050 or 519c/kg.
J & F Glover, Yannathan, sold six Angus steers, 501kg, for $2700 or 538c/kg.
C Penfold, Balnarring, sold 10 Angus steers, 316kg, for $2140 or 677c/kg.
D & E Booth, Dromana, sold 13 Angus steers, 305kg, for $2090 or 733c/kg.
In the heifers, C Penfold sold 14 Angus heifers, 285kg, for $1860 or 652c/kg.
A Virgona, Launching Place, sold 13 Angus heifers, 446kg for $2380 or 533c/kg and 20 Angus heifers, 376kg, for $2080 or 553c/kg.
Meanwhile, Geoff Murrary, Nar Nar Goon, sold 11 Friesian steers, 413kg, for $1480 or 358c/kg.
P O'Toole, Yarragon, sold 13 Friesian steers, 400kg, for $1410 or 352c/kg.
In other beef sales, S Murdoch, Flinders, sold eight Angus steers, 655kg, for $3340 or 509c/kg.
Yarrowee, Flinders, sold 10 Angus steers, 578kg, for $3080 or 532c/kg.
Narjo Pty Ltd, Drouin South, sold 22 Angus steers, 507kg, for $2780 or 548c/kg and 19 steers, 499kg, for $2600 or 521c/kg.
I Scholes, Balnarring, sold 14 steers, 430kg, for $2460 or 572c/kg.
Willoughby, Bayles, sold 16 Angus steers, 328kg, for $2170 or 661c/kg and 16 steers, 322kg, for $2000 or 621c/kg.
Amphitheatre Pastoral sold 10 European Union-accredited Angus steers, 315kg, for $1960 or 622c/kg and 25 steers for $1860.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
