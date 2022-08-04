Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Wanted: Dog handlers for front line jobs in biosecurity war

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
August 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pawsome job opportunities for biosecurity sniffer dog handlers

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry biosecurity program needs people with good dog handling skills to work with its intrepid biosecurity detector dogs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.