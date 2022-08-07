The Rowe family's Princess Royal Station has emerged as the new owner of Gina Rinehart's Tungali feedlot at Sedan.
The feedlot was S. Kidman & Co.'s final cattle property in South Australia.
Advertisement
No price was disclosed on last week's sale but it had earlier been tipped the feedlot and farm would make around $5 million when it was listed.
Tungali, at Sedan on the edge of the Barossa Valley about 100km to the north-east of Adelaide, was once crucial to Kidman company plans in 2018 when it launched its 100-day grainfed Santa Gertrudis brand.
READ MORE:
The 3000-head cattle feedlot finished stock bred on Queensland stations with plans unveiled recently to increase the feedlot's size to 10,000 head.
Princess Royal Station has been an iconic part of South Australia's Mid North since the 1850s and has been owned by the Rowe family for several decades.
Totaling 26,315 hectares, the family operation spans from Burra through to the northern Flinders Ranges and comprises of Mackerode Homestead, Wertaloona Station and Princess Royal Station.
Ms Rinehart's sale of the feedlot has no impact on the legacy of Sir Sidney Kidman.
History buffs have pointed out the feedlot was only built in about 1995, about a century after the cattle king's amazing empire was founded.
The bulk of S. Kidman and Co's operations and head office is being relocated from Adelaide to Queensland.
It was the Kidman sales confirmed earlier in the year of Innamincka and Macumba stations by Hancock Prospecting which were key to the fabulous era built by the Adelaide-born Sir Sidney.
Both were sold during Rinehart's successful sale of surplus cattle stations over the past year.
Tungali was mentioned during the frenzied sale price for the Kidman company in 2016, with unsuccessful bidders - the BBHO private consortium - committing to maintaining the feedlot during the sales process.
Anna Creek, Australia's biggest cattle station covering 2.36 million hectares in the far north of SA was sold off by Kidman and Co. in 2016 but again was not part of the original Kidman string of stations.
Sir Sidney's vision was to drought-proof his cattle business with extensive landholdings from north to south across Australia so stock arrived at market in peak condition.
Advertisement
Ms Rinehart is the major shareholder of the Kidman company which was founded in 1899 with part ownership from Chinese partner, Shanghai CRED.
Ms Rinehart has already completed her audacious plan to sell off almost two million hectares across her cattle stations in northern Australia.
It is just over a year since Elders Ltd took on Rinehart's strategic move to sell off seven big stations in Western Australia and the Northern Territory covering some 1.876 million hectares.
It is believed to be the single biggest agricultural portfolio ever to be offered up in Australia.
The total asking price was believed to be around $300 million, which it appears the massive sale achieved.
South Australia's Innamincka and Macumba stations were sold to Crown Point Pastoral which was outside the original sale offering.
Advertisement
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.