Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

MDBA Barmah Choke feasibility study should be completed by the end of the year

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 26 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Choke study due for completion by year's end

The Murray-Darling Basin Authority says it hopes to present its findings on improving water flow through the Barmah Choke, on the Murray River, by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.