Stock & Land
Home/Politics

National Biosecurity Strategy put to state governments by Agriculture Minister Murray Watt

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
July 26 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VIEWPOINT: Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has spoken about FMD.

The federal Agriculture Minister has asked his state counterparts for their opinions on a plan to strengthen the nation's biosecurity system, as concern about foot and mouth disease continues to grow.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.